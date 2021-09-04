Public Mobile, Chatr and Lucky Mobile giving away 2GB bonus data with new plans

If you’re looking for a cheap data plan, all three of the big three budget brands are offering flash sales with 2GB of bonus data until September 7th.

The one thing to remember about Chatr, Public Mobile and Lucky Mobile is that the data speeds are capped at 3G speeds, which is slower than data you’d get from most of the other carriers in Canada.

If data speeds aren’t a problem, read on.

Chatr Mobile

The plans at Chatr start at $35 per month for 2GB of data and the 2GB bonus, which is only applied to your account for six months. The plans also include unlimited texting and Canada-wide calling.

You can also get 500MB of extra data on each plan if you set up autopay.

The plans that can get bonus data are as follows:

$35/2GB + 2GB per month for six months

$40/4.5GB + 2GB per month for six months

$50/10GB + 2GB per month for six months

$55/10GB + 2GB per month for six months + unlimited Caanda/U.S. calling

$70/15GB +2GB per month for six months +unlimited Canada/U.S. calling

Unless you live in an area that only has Rogers service (Rogers owns Chatr), I’d suggest Public Mobile instead since the bonus data doesn’t expire.

Learn more on Chatr’s website.

Public Mobile

Public Mobile is giving new customers 2GB of bonus data as well on plans starting at $35, but the catch is that you need to enter the promo code ‘2GBBONUS’ to get the deal.

Like Chatr, all the plans come with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and text/picture messages. Plus, some of the more expensive plans also include unlimited calling to the U.S. as well.

The bonus data is only applicable to the plans listed blow:

$35/2.5GB + 2GB

$40/4.5GB + 2GB

$50/10GB + 2GB

$55/10GB + 2GB + unlimited Caanda/U.S. calling

$70/15GB +2GB + unlimited Canada/U.S. calling

You can learn more about the deal on Public Mobile’s forum post.

Lucky Mobile

Like Chatr, Lucky Mobile is only offering bonus data for six months. These plans also come with unlimited texting and calling in Canada.

Like with Chatr, if you sign up for autopay, you’ll get an extra 500MB of data.

The plans at Lucky are as follows:

$35/2.5GB + 2GB for six months

$40/4.5GB + 2GB for six months

$50/10GB + 2GB per month for six months

$55/10GB + 2GB per month for six months + unlimited Caanda/U.S. calling

$70/15GB +2GB per month for six months +unlimited Canada/U.S. calling

You can learn more on Lucky’s website.

Source: Lucky Mobile, Chatr, Public Mobile