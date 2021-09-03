Top Deals: save big on a Samsung TV this week at Best Buy Canada

This week you can find deals on Samsung TVs, Canon cameras, and more at Best Buy Canada.

Check out the best deals below:

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV for $2799.99 (save $200)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $1899.99 (save $600)

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof 5K Sports & Helmet Camera for $449.99 (save $80)

Acer C27 27″ Intel Core i5 PC for $849.99 (save $450)

Canon PIXMA TR8620 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $199.99 (save $50)

Canon PIXMA TR7620 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $179.99 (save $50)

Acer 31.5″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $149.99 (save $80)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black for $199.99 (save $100)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Silver for $199.99 (save $100)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $179.99 (save $160)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black for $249.99 (save $250)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Grey for $249.99 (save $250)

Lexar JumpDrive V100 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 (save $20)

Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $129.99 (save $50)

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Outdoor 2K HD Camera Security Bundle for $649.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $219.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant for $329.99 (save $70)

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $99.99 (save $24)

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (save $251)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack for $379.99 (save $80)

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $399.99 (save $200)

Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 24-105mm STM Lens Kit for $3499.99 (save $200)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $30)

See the full list of deals at Best Buy Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.