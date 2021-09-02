SkipTheDishes is testing delivering groceries and household goods

SkipTheDishes is now testing grocery and household goods delivery to customers.

The food delivery app’s new ‘Skip Express Lane’ currently has two locations, Winnipeg, Manitoba and London, Ontario, focusing on snacks, groceries, household items, and “local delicacies” through a ghost kitchen-like setup, according to The Canadian Press.

The company says it plans to continue serving food and offer more than 1,500 other items, including soft drinks, frozen food, meat, cereals, pet items, cookies, and of course, gum.

The Winnipeg-based company told The Canadian Press that it’s expanding its operations because the demand for convenience and grocery orders “increased by 900 percent” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SkipTheDishes says all orders will be delivered within 25 minutes and its operating between 11am to 2am. Delivery fees start at $1.99 and are free for orders over $25.

It’s worth noting that SkipTheDishes already offers products from several convenience stores and gas stations, including Petro-Canada, Shell and 7-Eleven. The delivery app also has a partnership in Ontario with the LCBO regarding alcohol delivery.

Uber, the food delivery service’s key rival, offers a similar service through Rexall, Walmart, Cosco, Canadian Tire and Metro.

SkipTheDishes’ app is available on iOS and Android.

Source: The Canadian Press (Global News)