Scotiabank’s app update delivers new features to enhance the digital customer experience

Scotiabank has enhanced and added new features to its mobile banking app, including the ability to connect directly with an advisor and get credit score insights.

According to the national bank, the enhancements to the mobile app will “simplify and strengthen the digital customer experience.”

“Our customers have made one thing very clear – they want modern digital features that help them manage their personal finances more efficiently,” said Shawn Rose, executive vice president and chief digital officer for Scotiabank, in its news release. “With this new suite of digital enhancements, Scotiabank is improving the customer experience by making digital banking quicker and easier.”

According to the bank, some of the new digital enhancements on the Scotiabank Mobile App are:

Connecting Customers to Advice: With improved ways to connect to a dedicated Scotiabank advisor, new and existing Retail and Small Business customers can quickly book a meeting on our mobile app and ScotiaOnLine to discuss their banking needs.

Credit Score Insights: This new feature provides customers with insights to help manage and improve their personal credit score, so they have peace of mind when it’s time for a loan or large purchase.

Enhanced Search: The enhanced search function makes it simple and easy for customers to search for products, information, and shortcuts in our mobile app, making the digital banking experience more efficient.

Conversational Banking: To accommodate the need for accessibility and hands-free banking, Scotiabank’s mobile app now interacts with Google Assistant, so customers can conduct their banking on-the-go.

This comes soon after Scotiabank received the number 1 rank in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study, along with securing the #1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

iOS and Android users can download the app or update it to access the new features.

Source: Scotiabank