Fitbit to release exclusive fitness content with new ambassador Will Smith

Fitbit has announced that its latest ambassador is none other than Will Smith.
The Fresh Prince is pairing with Fitbit to develop exclusive fitness content, including a wide range of health and wellness programs that emphasize both physical and mental strength for Fitbit Premium members, along with an upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries; titled “Best Shape of My Life.”
The first session, which will drop on September 27th, will not only provide you with a glimpse into Smith’s adventure but will also fit into your everyday routine as an “inspiring” and “approachable” workout with Smith and his coaches.
Google states that “The program will expand over the coming months and joins the library of more than 500 workouts and mindfulness sessions already available to Premium members.”
Fitbit Premium, the brand’s monthly membership service on the Fitbit smartphone app, will be the only way to get Smith’s routine.
The Premium membership costs $13.49 per month or $106.99 annually. It gives you access to a health metrics dashboard, sleep and wellness reports, over 45 mindfulness sessions, over 150 video workouts and of course, Will Smith’s new exclusive fitness content. Additionally, the Premium membership comes with a free three-month trial. Learn more here.
The news comes alongside Fitbit’s Charge 5 announcement on August 25th.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
