News

Samsung reveals it can block stolen TVs worldwide

The blocking takes effect when the user of a stolen television connects it to the internet

Aug 26, 2021

8:03 AM EDT

In the midst of unrest, an unknown number of Samsung televisions were recently stolen from the Cato Ridge distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. However, all of those TVs are now worthless, as Samsung announced that they are equipped with remote blocking technology called “Television Block Function.”

“TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with a valid proof of purchase,” reads Samsung’s statement from earlier this month. “TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with a valid proof of purchase.”

Samsung says that said block function aims to prevent the formation of secondary marketplaces for the selling of illegally obtained products and that all Samsung TVs come with this technology pre-loaded.

The blocking takes effect when the user of a stolen television connects it to the internet. Once connected, the Samsung server recognizes the television’s serial number and identifies it as stolen, enabling the blocking mechanism while disabling all of the TV’s functionalities.

“Should a customer’s TV be incorrectly blocked, the functionality can be reinstated once proof of purchase and a valid TV license is shared” with Samsung. Learn more about the procedure here.

While this is a useful feature, it isn’t boding well with (potential) Samsung customers on Twitter, many of whom believe that this takes away the ultimate control from the user’s hands. Check for yourself:

Source: Samsung

