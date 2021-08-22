Best Buy Canada’s latest deals just launched

PREVIOUS
Aug 22, 2021

This week’s Top Deals at Best Buy include $150 off Sony’s WHXB900N noise-cancelling headphones, $130 off Thinkware dash cams, and $40 off 10TB external drives from Seagate.

Check out the full list of deals below:

Sharp 43″ 4K UHD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $399.99 (save $50)

Sony BRAVIA XR 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Google Smart TV for $2,199.99 (save $300)

HP Pavilion 27″ All-in-One PC for $1,349.99 (save $50)

Canon PIXMA TR7620 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $179.99 (save $50)

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $199.99 (save $150)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (save $130)

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable for $369.99 (save $130)

HP 15.6″ Laptop – Natural Silver for $599.99 (save $100)

Altec Lansing HydraShock Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $139.99 (save $140)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $229.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate for $229.99 (save $70)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet for $229.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $279.99 (save $18)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (save $15)

Insignia Air Fryer Oven – 9.46L/10QT for $129.99 (save $50)

Sony Alpha a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Vlogger Camera with 28-70mm OSS Lens Kit for $2,499.99 (save $300)

Seagate Expansion 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $229.99 (save $40)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

