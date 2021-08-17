Best Buy Canada offers deals on gaming tech for streamers

If your Twitch channel needs some tweaks, now’s the time to build a better streaming kit. Running until August 26th, Best Buy’s “Tech for Game Streamers” sale features deals on microphones, monitors, cameras, and more.
Check out the choice deals below, or view the full sale on the retailer’s site.
Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $109.99 (save $30)
SteelSeries Rival 310 12000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for$39.99 (save $25)
Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard for $169.99 ($70)
Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $899.99 (save $50)
HyperX Cloud II Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $89.99 (save $45)
House of Marley Get Together Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $149.99 (save $100)
NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream Wireless AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $279.99 (save $70)
ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for $189.99 (save $40)
ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming PC – Star Black for $2,199.99 (save $300)
Samsung Odyssey 27″ WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $349.99 (save $100)
LG UltraGear 27″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $449.99 (save $150)
