The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is $50 off at Best Buy for today only

The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset has become a favourite on gaming forums for its uncomplicated design, respectable quality, and most of all, its low price.
The model features passive noise cancelling, memory foam ear cushions, and 50mm neodymium-magnet drivers with a frequency range from 13Hz to 27,000Hz. Plus, its detachable 3.5 mm jack makes for fuss-free connections with your PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.
But of course, the HyperX Cloud Alpha’s main selling feature has always been its price—and for today only, that feature is even better, as it’s on sale for $89.99 (save $50) at Best Buy.
