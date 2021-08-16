Supergiant’s Hades is getting its own PowerA Switch controller

Supergiant’s 2020 hit Hades is getting its own PowerA wireless controller for the Switch.
The controller will be red and feature an image of protagonist Zagreus in the bottom right corner. It will also sport a lot of symbols from the game representing the variety of gods who help Zag escape Hades. Hades has been available on Switch since last year and just released on Xbox consoles (including Game Pass) and PlayStation 4/5 on August 13th.
A tweet from Wario64 also shows that there will be a wired Power-Up Mario controller displaying all of the different power-ups available in Mario games.
Reportedly, the Zagreus controller will release on September 27th.
PowerA controllers are officially licensed by Nintendo, but still lack some of the features available on the Pro controller, including rumble support and an NFC reader.
However, I personally use a PowerA controller and I can still dominate in Smash Bros.
