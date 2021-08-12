Lenovo Canada’s ‘Doorbuster’ sale offers up to 75 percent off on electronics

Lenovo Canada is currently offering massive back-to-school discounts on its laptops, desktops, monitors, including the Chromebook 3, ThinkCentre M70a All-in-One PC, Legion 43.4 Inch WLED Ultra-wide Curved Panel HDR Gaming Monitor and more.
Check out some of the notable deals below:
Laptops
- IdeaPad 3 (15-inch, Intel) Laptop: Now $574.99, was $754.99 — Use eCoupon: IDEA3DB2
- ThinkPad T15g (15-inch) High Performance Laptop: Now $3,469, was $7,709 — Use eCoupon: WSDOORBUSTER
- IdeaPad Flex 3 (11-inch): Now $454.99, was $569.99
- Legion 7i 15-inch gaming laptop: Now $2,960, was $3,049
- Chromebook 3 (11-inch, AMD) Laptop: Now $284.99, was $389.99 — Use eCoupon: CHROMEDB7
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet (10.1-inch) 2 in 1: Now $324.99, was $439.99 — Use eCoupon: CHROMEDB6
- ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (13-inch) 2-in-1 Laptop: Now $620.82, was $799
- ThinkPad E14 (14-inch , Intel): Now $937.95, was $1,443 — Use eCoupon: THINKAUG
Desktops
- IdeaCentre A540 27-inch Desktop: Now $1,270, was $1,589.99 — Use eCoupon: BTSIDEA
- IdeaCentre 310S (AMD) Desktop Tower: Now $483.99, was $526.99
- ThinkCentre M70c Compact Small Form Factor: Now $590, was $909
- IdeaCentre AIO 3i 24-inch Desktop: Now $832.99, was $1,015.99
- ThinkCentre M70a All-in-One PC: Now $967, was $1,489
- Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop: Now $1,599.99, was $1,949.99 — Use eCoupon: B2SAVINGSLGN2
Monitor
- Lenovo G27c-10 165Hz FHD WLED Curved Gaming Monitor: Now $336.99, was $349.99
- Lenovo Q24i-1L 23.8″ FHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor: Now $298.99, was $299.99
- Lenovo L28u-30 28 Inch UHD 4K Monitor: Now $436.99, was $449.99
- ThinkVision M14 Portable Monitor: Now $322, was $384
- Lenovo Legion Y25-25 240Hz 24.5-inch FHD LED Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor (G-Sync Compatible): Now $419.99, was $439.99
- Lenovo G34w-10 144Hz 34 Inch WLED Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor: Now $492.99, was $518.99 — Use eCoupon: TOTALGAMER
- Legion Y44w-10 43.4 Inch WLED Ultra-wide Curved Panel HDR Gaming Monitor With Speaker: Now $1,198.99, was $1,599.99
Accessories
- Lenovo 510 Wireless Combo Keyboard & Mouse (White): Now $40.99, was $66.99
- Smart Clock Essential: Now $39.99, was $69.99 — Use eCoupon: BACKTOTABS
- Lenovo Smart Frame: Now $499.99, was $599.99 — Use eCoupon: BACKTOTABS
- Lenovo 300 FHD WebCam: Now $37.99, was $66.99
- Lenovo Legion M200 Mouse: Now $20.99, was $33.99
- Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset: Now $54.99, was $94.99
- Lenovo Smartbulb Gen 2 (White): Now $10.99, was $21.99
- Lenovo Smartbulb Gen 2 (Colour): Now $12.99, was $25.99
- Lenovo Legion Mouse Pad: Now $13.99, was $24.99
- Lenovo Power Bank PA10400 Black: Now $13.99, was $33.99
- Find all the deals on Lenovo Canada’s website here.
Image credit: Lenovo
Source: Lenovo
Comments