PREVIOUS|
Deals

Lenovo Canada’s ‘Doorbuster’ sale offers up to 75 percent off on electronics

Some products are already on discount, but some require an eCoupon

Aug 12, 2021

7:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Lenovo Canada is currently offering massive back-to-school discounts on its laptops, desktops, monitors, including the Chromebook 3, ThinkCentre M70a All-in-One PC, Legion 43.4 Inch WLED Ultra-wide Curved Panel HDR Gaming Monitor and more.

Check out some of the notable deals below:

Laptops

Desktops

Monitor

Accessories

Image credit: Lenovo

Source: Lenovo

Related Articles

Features

Jun 4, 2020

12:15 PM EDT

Benq’s 32-inch EW3280U 4K HDR monitor is the display I’ve always wanted

News

May 4, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

HP unveils new Omen gaming desktops and monitors

Deals

May 3, 2021

1:51 PM EDT

This 27-inch, 4K FreeSync-enabled LG monitor is currently on sale

Resources

Aug 5, 2021

12:25 PM EDT

Upcoming Google Drive changes may affect sharing links – here’s how to check your files

Comments