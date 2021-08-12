PREVIOUS|
Google adds Air Quality Index to Nest Hub and Max in the U.S.

The feature is exclusive to Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max users in the United States but might come to Canada in the future

Aug 12, 2021

8:01 AM EDT

0 comments

Nest Hub

Living in areas with bad air quality? Well, there’s not much that you can do about it other than to monitor the situation. Thanks to Google, you can now monitor the air quality on your Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max devices.

Starting today, Nest Hub and Nest Hub max users in the United States can add an Air Quality Information widget to the Hub’s Ambient screen, giving you all the information at a glance.

With the addition, users can also ask the assistant about the air quality and set alerts for when the air quality drops down to an unhealthy level.

Air quality data will be available on the Nest Hub “in the coming weeks.” According to Google, “you can control related notifications or opt-out of seeing the AQI badge in your display’s settings at any time.”

While the feature is exclusive to Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max users in the United States, Google did drop a hint about the feature’s wider rollout in a recent tweet:

Source: Google

