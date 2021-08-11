Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $40 off on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse on sale.
The 32-bit ARM mouse is currently available for $129.98 instead of the regular $169.98 price tag, marking a $40 discount.
Pro Wireless features Logitech’s Lightspeed technology, enabling the mouse to overcomes latency, connectivity, and power restrictions to deliver a super-fast 1 ms report rate connection.
Weighing in at only 80g, the mouse is ultra-lightweight and, according to Logitech, has a lifespan of 50 million clicks. With six programmable buttons, you can use G Pro Wireless right out of the box with pre-programmed button settings or customize your preferences in Logitech Gaming Software (LGS). You can program all six buttons to perform different in-game actions and more.
Further, the gaming mouse features Logitech’s Lightsync RGB, which lets you customize from over 16.8 million colour combinations with game-influenced lighting effects.
Learn more about the mouse here.
Follow the link to purchase the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse from Amazon Canada.
Additionally, the mouse is also available for the same price at The Source, Best Buy and New Egg.
Image credit: Amazon
