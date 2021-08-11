PREVIOUS
News

Sudbury’s new paramedic Tesla Model 3 fleet in photos

The goal here is for the city to develop a zero-emission fleet of paramedic vehicles by the year 2035

Aug 11, 2021

6:52 PM EDT

0 comments

The city of Sudbury, Ontario, announced about four months ago that it would be adding a small fleet of Tesla Model 3s for the city’s paramedic services. Well, we finally have images, which were shared by Devin Arthur from the Sudbury EV society with Electric Autonomy Canada and Tesla North.

In total, four Tesla Model 3s were purchased and are currently being used by the city’s non-emergency EMS department. The goal here is for the city to develop a zero-emission fleet of paramedic vehicles by the year 2035.

The addition of the new vehicles makes Sudbury one of the first municipalities in the nation to have electric vehicles in its paramedic fleet. But that’s not all. Sudbury currently has three hybrid ambulances, with three more on order for this year. The city also has at least 20 hybrid light-duty vehicles in its fleet, some of which have been in use for ten years, including a hybrid SUV for its emergency medical services team.

Check out these photos of Sudbury’s new EMS department Teslas:

Image credit: Electric Autonomy Canada (photographed by Devin Arthur)

Source: Electric Autonomy Canada 

Related Articles

News

Aug 10, 2021

1:11 PM EDT

Canada’s Landmark Cinemas is launching a rewards program with subscription option

News

May 1, 2019

12:26 PM EDT

Tesla’s Standard Range Model 3s now qualify for Canada’s $5,000 federal rebate

News

Aug 11, 2021

12:16 PM EDT

Amazon’s Toronto Maple Leafs documentary to premiere on October 1

News

Jul 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

YouTuber breaks world electric car record by driving Tesla Model 3 for 2,781km in 24 hours

Comments