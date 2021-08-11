Razer announces its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with ANC

Razer has announced its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which now sport Razer’s Chrome RGB lighting, active noise cancellation (ANC) and more.
Priced at $159.99 in Canada, the new Hammerhead earbuds offer several benefits over the first-gen earbuds at nearly the same price (the first-gen buds cost $139.99, although they’re currently on sale for $76.99). Additionally, the second-gen Hammerhead buds borrow heavily from Razer’s Hammerhead Pro earbuds design.
The addition of Chrome RGB may be the most noticeable new change for the people around you. The new Hammerhead earbuds sport LEDs that light up the Razer logo on the earbuds. Additionally, the Hammerhead buds sport several lightning effects, including typical ‘Breathing’ and ‘Spectrum’ modes as well as an interesting ‘Audio Meter’ that responds to the audio you’re listening to.
Naturally, battery life may be a concern for some, especially since the Hammerheads offer both RGB lighting effects and ANC. However, Razer estimates fairly solid battery for the new Hammerhead buds when using both lighting and RGB. Razer shared the below estimates based on testing it did with the Hammerhead earbuds at 50 percent volume while connected to an iOS device:
- Lighting off, ANC off: 6.5 hours + 26 hours (4 recharges) from case
- Lighting on, ANC off: 5.5 hours + 22 hours from case (4 recharges)
- Lighting off, ANC on: 4.5 hours + 18 hours from case (4 recharges)
- Lighting on, ANC on: 4 hours + 16 hours from case (4 recharges)
Speaking of ANC, the Hammerheads use ‘Feedforward’ ANC, using both outward-facing and inward-facing microphones. I had a chance to try the new Hammerheads briefly ahead of the launch (keep your eyes on MobileSyrup for a full review incoming) and the ANC did a fantastic job blocking noise.
Other features include the return of Razer’s 60ms low-latency mode and support for Fast Pair on Android. Those interested can learn more about the second-gen Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, or purchase them, on Razer’s website.
