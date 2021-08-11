Cineplex officially launches ‘CineClub’ subscription program, here are the full details

Over the weekend, news broke that Cineplex was set to debut a subscription program called ‘CineClub’ on August 11th.
At the time, full details weren’t available, but now that CineClub has officially launched across Canada, we know everything about it.
Movie night out just got even better! 🙌
Introducing CineClub — the movie-lover’s monthly membership. Join now for $9.99/month! ➡️ https://t.co/6kX1CQ45Zb pic.twitter.com/1ljdMRX9te
— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) August 11, 2021
To start, you’ll need to have a Cineplex Connect account and Scene membership (both of which are free to sign up for). Once you have those, you can sign up on Cineplex’s website for $9.99 CAD/month.
In terms of what you get with the membership, see below for the full list of perks:
- One free movie ticket per month (general admission; you’ll have to pay the difference for AVX, IMAX, etc)
- Additional general admission tickets can be purchased at the exclusive discounted rate of $9.99 (up to two per showtime, with a maximum of three transactions per day)
- Save 20 percent at the concession and Outtakes and VIP Cinemas food
- Save 20 percent off gaming at the Rec Room and Playdium
- Save 10 percent on Cineplex Store movie rentals and purchases
Cineplex says the free CineClub ticket will never expire, so you can save it for a movie down the line if interested. These free tickets will appear in your Cineplex account on the website or in the app. Further, CineClub members can purchase discounted tickets for either themselves or someone else, provided they’re attending together.
You’ll also be able to collect Scene points on your monthly membership and all discounted purchases, including tickets and concession items. The specific breakdown is 50 points earned on each redeemed monthly movie ticket and five points for every $1 spent on purchased movie tickets.
A full breakdown of CineClub’s terms and conditions can be found here.
It’s worth noting that Landmark Cinemas, Canada’s second-largest theatre chain, is also releasing its own loyalty program with a subscription option later this year.
Image credit: Flickr — Greg’s Southern Ontario (Catching Up Slowly)
