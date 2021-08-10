PREVIOUS|
Rogers receives funding to bring Fibre-powered internet to rural parts of New Brunswick

Rogers has announced that it has been awarded funding from the CRTC’s broadband fund to bring high-speed fibre-powered internet connectivity to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick.

“Today marks an important milestone on our journey to ensure more communities across Canada especially those on the East Coast have access to reliable connectivity,” said Matt MacLellan, president of Rogers’ atlantic region, in a recent Rogers press release. “We are proud to make this investment which will bring high-speed internet to the residents and businesses of Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick.”

Rogers will expand its network by 120 kilometres and service about 450 households and 36 businesses with a total joint expenditure of more than $2.3 million. Once the new line’s construction is complete, New Brunswick residents will have several broadband tier choices with up to 1.5 gigabit download speeds.

The Broadband Fund was established by the CRTC to ensure that all Canadians have reliable access to high-speed internet.

Source: Rogers

