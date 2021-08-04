PREVIOUS|
Staples Wireless is the company’s new smartphone endeavour

As an introductory promotion, you can get a $100 Staples gift card and 1,000 Air Miles bonus miles with each in-store activation 

Wireless services are now available at 15 Staples Canada locations across Southern Ontario.

Staples Wireless is collaborating with reputable mobile carriers to provide customers with contract rate plans tailored to their specific needs and designed to keep them connected.

Customers can get the latest devices, accessories and carrier plans from trusted brands such as Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, Chatr Mobile, and Public Mobile, through Staples Wireless.

“With the addition of Staples Wireless, our stores are truly a one-stop destination for all back to school and back to business needs,” said David Boone, the CEO of Staples Canada in its launch press release. “With the launch of Staples Wireless, our aim is to deliver mobile solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of our customers to help them save on services and get the most of out their wireless plans.”

Wireless kiosks will be located inside the following Staples Canada locations:

Customers can schedule a virtual or in-store consultation with a Staples Wireless representative by visiting staples.ca/wireless.

Additionally, as an introductory promotion, you can get a $100 Staples gift card and 1,000 Air Miles bonus miles with each in-store activation.

Businesses can also take advantage of the promotion. With each in-store activation, businesses can get a $200 Staples gift card along with 2,000 Air Miles bonus miles.

It’s worth noting that the promotion is only valid on activations done before August 10th on a two-year contract.

Source: Newswire

