Staples Wireless is the company’s new smartphone endeavour

Wireless services are now available at 15 Staples Canada locations across Southern Ontario.
Staples Wireless is collaborating with reputable mobile carriers to provide customers with contract rate plans tailored to their specific needs and designed to keep them connected.
Customers can get the latest devices, accessories and carrier plans from trusted brands such as Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, Chatr Mobile, and Public Mobile, through Staples Wireless.
“With the addition of Staples Wireless, our stores are truly a one-stop destination for all back to school and back to business needs,” said David Boone, the CEO of Staples Canada in its launch press release. “With the launch of Staples Wireless, our aim is to deliver mobile solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of our customers to help them save on services and get the most of out their wireless plans.”
Wireless kiosks will be located inside the following Staples Canada locations:
- 26 Pinebush Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 8K5
- 20 Woodlawn Rd. E., Guelph, ON N1H 1G7
- 245 Strasburg Road, Kitchener, ON N2E 3W7
- 225 The Boardwalk Unit 5, Kitchener, ON N2N 0B1
- 620 King St.N., Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
- 332 Wellington Road, London, ON N6C 4P6
- 1925 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 1P7
- 3080 Wonderland Road South, London, N6L 1A6
- 1737 Richmond Street Unit #9, London, ON N5X 3Y2
- 1063 Talbot Street Unit 3, St. Thomas, ON N5P 1G4
- 497 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, ON N4S 9A2
- 595 West Street, Brantford, ON, N3R 7C5
- 88 Dundas Street East, Waterdown, ON L9H 0C2
- 970 Upper Wentworth St, Hamilton, ON L9A 4V8
- 10 YMCA Drive, St.Catharines, ON L2N 7R6
Customers can schedule a virtual or in-store consultation with a Staples Wireless representative by visiting staples.ca/wireless.
Additionally, as an introductory promotion, you can get a $100 Staples gift card and 1,000 Air Miles bonus miles with each in-store activation.
Businesses can also take advantage of the promotion. With each in-store activation, businesses can get a $200 Staples gift card along with 2,000 Air Miles bonus miles.
It’s worth noting that the promotion is only valid on activations done before August 10th on a two-year contract.
Source: Newswire
