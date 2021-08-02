Wi-Fi smart plugs are 55 percent off at Best Buy for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $19.99 (save $25)
We’re big fans of sophisticated smart-home setups, but sometimes a Wi-Fi plug (or four) is all you need to simplify your space. From controlling your AC and coffee maker remotely to saving electricity by eliminating standby power, they have countless uses around the home.
And if you’re in the market for smart plugs, today’s your lucky day. For today only at Best Buy Canada, you can get a pack of four TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi plugs for just $19.99 (save $25).
