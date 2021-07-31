Lucky Mobile offering a free month of service, 50 percent off SIM cards

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has a sweet ‘Summer Deal’ that gives new customers a free month of service.
The offer runs until August 3, 2021. Lucky’s website notes that a one-time SIM card charge applies, and the free month of service will be credited to customers’ second month of service.
However, Lucky also has a 50 percent off deal for those who buy their SIM card online. So, all in, you can order a SIM from Lucky’s website for $5 instead of the usual $10 and get a month of free service. Not a bad offer overall.
The only real downside is that for those who would prefer an in-store solution, Lucky’s offer isn’t available at Dollarama or Giant Tiger stores. However, other Lucky Mobile retail locations do have the offer.
Finally, Lucky’s website notes that customers must activate their SIM card by August 30th to redeem the offer.
You can learn more about the free month of service on Lucky’s website.
