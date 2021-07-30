PREVIOUS
Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC points when you spend $75

The points work out to $25 in value

Jul 30, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of $75 or more.

The points work out to $25 in value. This offer is available until Sunday, August 1st.

From truly wireless headphones, video games and even consoles to media streamers and cameras, you can redeem these points towards anything from Shopper’s surprisingly extensive catalogue.

Check out some notable items available at Shoppers that we think MobileSyrup readers would like below:

Check out Shopper’s full electronic catalogue here.

It’s worth noting that the bonus PC Optimum point promotion is available on online orders only. Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart

