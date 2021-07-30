Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC points when you spend $75

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of $75 or more.
The points work out to $25 in value. This offer is available until Sunday, August 1st.
From truly wireless headphones, video games and even consoles to media streamers and cameras, you can redeem these points towards anything from Shopper’s surprisingly extensive catalogue.
Check out some notable items available at Shoppers that we think MobileSyrup readers would like below:
- Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red Joy-Con
- Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case
- Beats Studio3 Bluetooth Headphones
- Chromecast HDMI Streaming Media Player 3rd Generation
- Apple MagSafe 15W Wireless Charger
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch
Check out Shopper’s full electronic catalogue here.
It’s worth noting that the bonus PC Optimum point promotion is available on online orders only. Learn more about the promotion here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
