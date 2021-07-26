Green Man Gaming’s Summer Feast sale discounts a variety of PC games

Green Man Gaming digital store has launched its Summer Feast sale that includes titles like Godfall, Control, Civilization VI and more.
The sale offers games that are available on both Steam and the Epic Game Store:
- Godfall (Epic Game Store): now $53.59, was $79.99
- Control Ultimate Edition (Steam): now $15.84, was $54.99
- Metal Gear Survive (Steam): now $11.10, was $59.99
- Conan Unconquered (Steam): now $7.99, was $20.99
- Human Fall Flat (Steam): now $5.73, was $22.79
- Civilization VI (Steam): now $35.39, was $97.99
- XCom 2 Collection (Steam): now $21.67, was $129.99
Above are some of the games on sale in Canadian pricing, but it’s worth checking out Green Man Gaming for its complete list of discounted titles.
