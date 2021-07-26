PREVIOUS
Deals

Best Buy Canada is offering back-to-school tech deals

Laptops, headphones, storage devices and more are discounted till July 29th

Jul 26, 2021

1:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy deals

Best Buy Canada is first out with its weekly deals and has discounted a slew of tech to get you ready to get back to school.

From Laptops like the ASUS ZenBook, Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface to headphones and wearables like the Bose SoundLink II and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Best Buy’s sale has something for everyone.

Check out some of the hot deals bel0w:

Laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

Hard drives and storage devices

Find all hard drives and storage devices here.

Headphones

Find all headphones on sale here.

Tablets

Find all tablets on sale here.

Wearables

Find all wearables on sale here.

Printers and scanners

Find all printers and scanners on sale here.

The back to school sale is set to expire on July 29th. More information about the promotion can be found here.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links. 

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 23, 2021

12:35 PM EDT

Amazon Prime subscribers can get Battlefield 1 for free

Deals

Jun 26, 2021

3:59 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada drops prices on laptops, smart TVs, wireless speakers, and more

News

Jun 23, 2021

8:00 AM EDT

Win a new Fitbit Versa 3 from Best Buy Canada

Deals

Jul 26, 2021

1:18 PM EDT

Green Man Gaming’s Summer Feast sale discounts a variety of PC games

Comments