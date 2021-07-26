Best Buy Canada is offering back-to-school tech deals

Best Buy Canada is first out with its weekly deals and has discounted a slew of tech to get you ready to get back to school.
From Laptops like the ASUS ZenBook, Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface to headphones and wearables like the Bose SoundLink II and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Best Buy’s sale has something for everyone.
Check out some of the hot deals bel0w:
Laptops
- HP 14-inch Laptop – (AMD 3020e/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 10 S): Now $279.99, was $349.99
- ASUS C523 15.6-inch Chromebook (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Now $249.99, was $399.99
- Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 13.3-inch (Intel Core i5/256GB/8GB RAM) Open Box: Now $1,299.99, was $1,799.99
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel Core i3-10110U/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Windows 10 S): Now $469.99, was $499.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 3050e/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 10 S): Now $299.99, was $349.99
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $749.99, was $1,049.99
- Acer Spin 11.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook (MediaTek M8183/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Now $299.99, was $449.99
- ASUS X515MA 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Win 10 Home S): Now $349.99, was $429.99
- ASUS ZenBook 14-inch Laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $899.99, was $999.99
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch Touchscreen Laptop (Intel i5-1035G1/128GB SSD/8GB RAM): Now $859.99, was $959.99
Find all laptops on sale here.
Hard drives and storage devices
- SanDisk iXpand 128GB USB 3.0 / Lightning Flash Drive: Now $49.99, was $59.99
- WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive 2TB USB 3.2 Portable External Hard Drive: Now $94.99, was $99.99
- Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive: Now $119.99, was $139.99
- Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive: Now $154.99, was $179.99
WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive: Now $79.99, was $89.99
- Samsung 980 500GB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive: Now $79.99, was $89.99
- Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive: Now $99.99, was $104.99
- SanDisk iXpand 256GB USB 3.0 / Lightning Flash Drive: Now $79.99, was $119.99
- WD easystore 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive: Now $109.95, was $139.95
- Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 32GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive: Now $7.99, was $14.99
Find all hard drives and storage devices here.
Headphones
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Case (2019): Now $219.98, was $229.98
- Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $99.99, was $179.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $399.99, was $499.99
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic: Now $189.99, was $269.99
- Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $79.99, was $119.99
- JLab JBuds Air Sport In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $79.99, was $99.99
- Sony WH-RF400 Over-Ear Sound Isolating RF Headphones: Now $149.99, was $179.99
- Sennheiser CX 400BT In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $129.99, was $269.99
- Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa: Now $379.99, was $479.99
- Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $79.99, was $99.99
Find all headphones on sale here.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor: Now $389.99, was $429.99
- Microsoft Surface Duo Dual 5.6-inch 256GB Android LTE Tablet/Unlocked Phone: Now $999.99, was $1,449.99
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Open Box: Now $1,049, was $1,329
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch 128GB Windows 10 LTE Tablet with SQ1 Processor/8GB RAM: Now $1,099.99, was $1,149.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 256GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i7/16GB RAM: Now $1,619.99, was $1,719.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet with 8-Core Processor – Open Box: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen: Now $114.99, was $139.99
Find all tablets on sale here.
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $349.99, was $479.99
- Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- Garmin fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping: Now $449.99, was, $699.99
- Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $189.99, was $209.99
- Garmin Venu 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $379.99, was $479.99
Find all wearables on sale here.
Printers and scanners
- HP ENVY 7155 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer: Now $219.99, was $269.99
- Epson WorkForce WF-2830 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: Now $99.99, was $119.99
- HP ENVY 6055e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: Now $159.99, was $179.99
- Epson EcoTank ET-4760 Supertank Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: Now $569.99, was $599.99
- HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: Now $229.99, was $249.99
- Canon PIXMA G7020 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer: Now $419.99, was $449.99
- HP Tango X Smart Wireless Inkjet Printer: Now $259.99, was $299.99
Find all printers and scanners on sale here.
The back to school sale is set to expire on July 29th. More information about the promotion can be found here.
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments