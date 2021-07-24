Amazon Canada has some Apple Watch Series 6 models for $60 off

Some Apple Watch Series 6 models are on sale at Amazon Canada right now for up to $60 off. While the discount isn’t huge, it’s rare to see sales on current-gen Apple products like this. For anyone thinking about grabbing a Series 6, now might be the time to do it.
The discount appears to apply mostly to the 40mm GPS Apple Watch with the aluminum case, although some 44mm versions are also discounted. Those looking for the GPS + Cellular version are out of luck. We’ve listed the Series 6 watches and colours on sale below.
As a quick reference, the Apple Watch Series 6 typically costs $529 for the 40mm version and $569 for the 44mm model.
- Aluminum Product(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS – $469.99
- Aluminum Product(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS – $518.99
- Blue Aluminum 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 – $469.99 (44mm out of stock)
- Gold Aluminum 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 – $469.99
- Gold Aluminum 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 – $518.99
- Silver Aluminum 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 – $469.99
- Silver Aluminum 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 – $518.99
- Space Grey Aluminum 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 – $509.99 (44mm variant not on sale)
You can learn more about the discounted Apple Watch Series 6 here. And if you’re not sure whether the Series 6 is right for you, make sure to check out MobileSyrup’s review here.
Comments