Internet outage takes down multiple sites including Canadian banks, Costco, Steam, PSN and more

Update: Downdetector shows issues with several services that form the backbone of the web, including Cloudflare, AWS and Akamai. Cloudflare’s CEO tweeted that the company wasn’t at fault, while The Verge points out that Akamai’s status page confirms the company is investigating an issue with its ‘Edge’ DNS service. Considering several of the impacted sites list DNS errors, it seems Akamai could be the culprit.
It appears several websites and online services are down for some Canadians. The scope seems quite large — several banking services, social networks like TikTok and gaming services like Steam and PlayStation Network aren’t accessible right now.
According to Downdetector.ca, people are having issues with RBC, Scotiabank, BMO and CIBC, although in my testing only BMO and CIBC were unavailable. Likewise, Downdetector listed TikTok as having issues but I was still able to access the service.
Other websites with issues include Air Canada, Costco and Steam. It appears the outage may also impact Fortnite, FedEx, UPS, Warframe, LastPass, PC Optimum, Airbnb and more.
It’s not clear what’s behind the massive outage, but several of the sites show a ‘DNS failure’ message, while other sites display simple “temporarily unavailable” messages.
If you’re experiencing an outage with any services, keep an eye on Downdetector to see if there are any issues. Let us know down below if you’re having issues with any online service not mentioned above.
Developing…
Comments