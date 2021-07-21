PREVIOUS|
Nintendo to release weekly challenges, puzzles and demo suggestions to keep you engaged

The challenges and puzzles will all be inspired by different Nintendo Switch games

Jul 21, 2021

3:29 PM EDT

Nintendo is currently hosting a “Summer Fun Check-In” event in Canada in which, over the coming months, will provide you with suggestions on demos to try out, puzzles to solve, challenges to complete and other activities.

The challenges and puzzles will all be inspired by different Nintendo Switch games and will be refreshed on a weekly basis.

The ‘check-in’ challenges for week one and week two have been released:

Week One

Week Two

In other Switch-related news, Pokémon Unite is now available on the Nintendo Switch and some Nintendo Switch users say they’re using paper to fix Joy-Con drift.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo

