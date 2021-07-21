Nintendo to release weekly challenges, puzzles and demo suggestions to keep you engaged

Nintendo is currently hosting a “Summer Fun Check-In” event in Canada in which, over the coming months, will provide you with suggestions on demos to try out, puzzles to solve, challenges to complete and other activities.
The challenges and puzzles will all be inspired by different Nintendo Switch games and will be refreshed on a weekly basis.
Nintendo of Canada is back with another summer fun check-in to get you inspired by some #NintendoSwitch activities!
The ‘check-in’ challenges for week one and week two have been released:
Week One
- Monday, July 19th: Get your family ready for a hilarious adventure in the Miitopia game by creating their Mii characters.
- Tuesday, July 20th: Experiment and try cooking at least three different recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- Wednesday, July 21st: Have super-charged fun with friends and family in the Super Mario Party game through the newly added update which allows you to play board game mode and 70 minigames online! Option B: Have a Super Mario Party night at home!
- Thursday, July 22nd: Try out this printable activity sheet for the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game!
- Friday, July 23rd: Try the Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo alone or with a family member to get a taste of Story mode and Mission mode!
Week Two
- Monday, July 26th: Put your mind to completing this New Pokémon Snap word search!
- Tuesday, July 27th: Tee off and play a round of Speed Golf in Mario Golf: Super Rush!
- Wednesday, July 28th: Take a trial lesson with the Nodon and experience the whole first interactive lesson in the free Demo Version of Game Builder Garage!
- Thursday, July 29th: Get jumping at least 300 times today with Jump Rope Challenge, a free game download!
- Friday, July 30th: Make a small summer island getaway and visit a friend’s island today in Animal Crossing: Hew Horizons!
In other Switch-related news, Pokémon Unite is now available on the Nintendo Switch and some Nintendo Switch users say they’re using paper to fix Joy-Con drift.
