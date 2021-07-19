Some Nintendo Switch users say they’re using paper to fix Joy Con drift

A number of Nintendo Switch owners are reporting that they’re fixing the system’s long-running Joy-Con “drift.”
The issue relates to the Joy-Con registering inputs even when the player isn’t touching it. However, YouTuber VK’s Channel noted in a recent video that the Joy-Con realigns when pressure is applied to the area surrounding the Joy-Con’s analogue stick.
In this case, a small piece of paper or cardboard (around 1mm) was enough to realign the controller. For what it’s worth, I don’t have my Switch handy to try this, but other users have backed up VK’s Channel’s solution. It should be noted, though, that there were also many people saying this “fix” didn’t work for them. In any event, the onus shouldn’t be on Switch owners to try to find workarounds for such a well-known ongoing issue.
Over the past couple of years, many Switch owners have taken to social media to complain about Joy-Con drift, with Nintendo even facing multiple lawsuits over the issue. The Japanese gaming giant, for its part, has only offered a brief apology while reportedly downplaying how widespread drift is.
While the company does offer a “quick and easy-to-use” online repair process, this will often require you to go through the hassle of packing up and shipping out your controllers, leaving you without them for a while. If you’re a Switch Lite owner, which features built-in Joy-Cons, then you’d actually have to send the entire system out to Nintendo.
Ultimately, this is an issue at the manufacturing level, and it’s one that’s been present for pretty much the Switch’s four-plus years on the market. It’s also not looking to be fixed anytime soon, as Nintendo has confirmed that the OLED Switch that’s set to release in October will feature the same Joy-Cons as the current Switch models.
Via: Nintendo Life
