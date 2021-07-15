You can now virtually shop at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market from your home

Shopping for groceries online has become the new normal and is an important aspect of keeping you and those around you safe.
Grocery delivery company Inabuggy aims to revolutionize how people buy groceries online with its new 3D Virtual Grocery Shopping experience at Toronto’s historical St. Lawrence Market.
The new tool, which is accessible via Inabuggy’s app and website, will allow users to walk through the shops and stalls of St. Lawrence Market virtually, enabling you to shop from over 30 vendors in a seamless market environment. You can then add grocery and specialty items to your online basket, giving you the store experience from the comfort of your home.
“COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the ways that many people shop for their food over the past year and a half. Inabuggy vision is that the 3D virtual space will give customers a new way to access their favourite St. Lawrence Market vendors when they aren’t able to visit in person,” said Akram Hasanov, Inabuggy’s Canada director of growth and strategy, in a recent press release.
Personal shoppers from Inabuggy will handpick and box your orders to assure the quality and freshness of the products, which can be delivered to your house in as little as one hour.
To begin the virtual shopping experience, head over to www.inabuggy.com and you should see the image below:
Clicking on the translucent white circles moves you forward and hovering over green circles displays a pop-up with the type of food that is kept at that position. Clicking on ‘Open Category’ will show you the exact food that is present in that location.
For reference, view images below:
Until things get back to normal and we can visit the St. Lawrence Market physically, this 3D Virtual Grocery Shopping experience from Inabuggy is a decent substitute.
Image credits: Inabuggy
Source: Inabuggy
