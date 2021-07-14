Twitter now lets users change who can reply to tweets after they’ve been posted

Twitter has rolled out a new option that lets users change who can reply to your tweet even after you have posted it.
All you have to do is click on the menu button at the top right of your tweet and select the option the says “change who can reply.”
Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021
Last August, Twitter rolled out the option for users to choose who can reply to their tweets. You can select ‘everyone,’ ‘people you follow,’ or ‘people you mention.’ Prior to this latest roll out, you could only make this decision before the tweet had been sent.
Twitter has now given users more control over the discussion happening in their replies.
It’s worth noting that even if you limit replies on your tweet, users can still ‘quote tweet’ the post to make a comment.
