Cogeco receives funding to bring connectivity to the the Fjord-du-Saguenay RCM

Cogeco is receiving $5.6 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Fjord-du-Saguenay RCM in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 680 homes in the region by September 2022. The funding is being provided under the Quebec and federal governments’ Operation High Speed initiative.
“The pandemic has amplified the need for families, workers, students and even businesses to have access to a robust and reliable network at affordable prices,” said Johanna Hinse, Cogeco’s general manager for Quebec, in a news release.
“We’re committed to accelerating the expansion of our network within the scheduled September 2022 time frame.”
The government notes that over the next few months, Cogeco will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.
Operation High Speed aims to ensure connectivity for 150,000 households through agreements with Bell, Telus, Vidéotron, Xplornet, Sogetel and Cogeco. The project is made possible through an $826.3 million investment from the federal and Quebec governments.
Through Operation High Speed, the two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Source: ISED
Comments