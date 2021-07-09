How to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier for the third time on Saturday at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for UFC 264.
The pair have met in the UFC octagon on two separate occasions, with McGregor knocking Porier out in their first bout back in 2014. More than seven years later, Poirier returned the favour in a low-calf kick-dominated matchup that saw MacGregor go down in the second round.
Since then, both fighters have been at each other’s necks and are ready to settle the score at UFC 264 this Saturday.
Schedule
UFC 264 will kick things off with early prelims at 6:15 pm ET/3:15pm PT. Early prelims fights include:
- Yaozong Hu versus Alen Amedovski
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov versus Jerome Rivera
- Omari Akhmedov versus Brad Tavares
- Jennifer Maia versus Jessica Eye
Preliminary card fights are expected to begin around 8:15 pm ET/5:15pm PT. Fights in this card include:
- Trevin Giles versus Dricus Du Plessis
- Ryan Hall versus Ilia Topuria
- Niko Price versus Michel Pereira
- Carlos Condit versus Max Griffin
The main card for UFC 264 is expected to kick off at 10 pm ET, but that time might change depending on the length of preceding fights. Main card fights include:
- Sean O’Malley versus Kris Moutinho
- Irene Aldana versus Yana Kunitskaya
- Tai Tuivasa versus Greg Hardy
- Gilbert Burns versus Stephen Thompson
- Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor
How to watch
Early Prelims
The action-packed night will kick things off with early prelims at 6:15 pm ET/3:15pm PT. To watch, you will need a UFC Fight Pass.
Fight pass is available on a monthly and annual subscription basis and gives you access to Early Prelims fights, Preliminary card fights and exclusive mains card for eight UFC Fight Nights, with access to all other Fight Night main cards after they air.
The monthly subscription costs $9.99 and renews every month, whereas the annual subscription will set you back $95.99 and is billed once every year.
UFC Fight Pass is available to stream on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, LG and Samsung smart TVs and Sony’s TVs with Android TV.
Preliminary Card fights
The Preliminary Card fights will be available to stream on TSN and RDS.
If you have a cable connection that gives you access to the TSN 3/5, you can directly watch the prelim fights on your TV. Additionally, you can use your cable credentials to log in to the TSN website and watch the prelims live. The same can be done over TSN’s dedicated app.
TSN’s app is available on Android and iOS.
If you do not have a cable connection with TSN included, fret not. The Preliminary Card fights are also available on TSN Direct, the company’s online subscription program that gives you access to the TSN channels on the website and dedicated app.
The subscriptions are as follows:
- Day Pass — Gives you access to TSN for 24 hours from the time of subscription. The day pass costs $7.99.
- Month Pass — Gives you access to TSN for one month from the time of subscription. The month pass costs $19.99 and is billed monthly until you cancel the subscription.
- Six-Month Pass — Gives you access to TSN for six months from the time of subscription. This pass costs $99.95 for the six months and is billed every six months until you cancel the subscription.
Similarly, the Preliminary Card fight can also be viewed via RDS.
If you have a cable connection that gives you access to RDS, you can directly watch the prelim fights on your TV. If not, you can subscribe to RDS Direct that gives you access to RDS, RDS2 and RDS Info.
The subscription options are as follows:
- One-day access: $7.99 — Expired in 24 hours.
- One-month access: $19.99 — Automatically renews in one month from subscription date.
- Six-month access: $99.95 — Automatic renewal after six months from subscription date.
RDS can be watched via your computer on RDS.ca/direct, iOS, Android, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Xbox One and Chromecast.
Main Card
The Main Card fights are expected to begin at 10 pm ET.
Main Card fights are strictly pay-per-view and are available to purchase via various providers for $64.99.
- Bell is one of the carriers providing PPV access to UFC 265 main cards. The PPV can be purchased via Fibe TV by visiting channel 994, on the Fibe TV app by visiting fibetv.ca, and via satellite TV connection by tuning into channel 832 (HD) and channel 399 (SD).
Learn more about Fibe TV here.
- The final chapter of UFC 264 can be purchased via Rogers’ Ignite TV. Simply go to channel 499 to order the PPV. Digital TV customers can visit channel 348 (HD) or channel 350 (SD) to order the live event. Additionally, you can call 1-866-400-9284 if you need some human assistance.
Learn more about Rogers’ Ignite TV here.
- UFC 264 is also available to purchase through Shaw Direct. To order, press the ‘menu’ button on your remote and head over to the ‘Pay-per-view’ section. Then select ‘PPV Search’ and look for UFC 264. On the right of the screen, you’ll find an order ID. Make a note of it and call 1-866-782-7778, then follow the prompts.
Learn more about Shaw Direct here.
SaskTel MaxTV users can also purchase UFC 264 PPV directly from your remote. Go to the main menu and click on ‘Browse Live TV.’ Click on ‘Pay-per-view,’ and an event screen will open. Select UFC 264 and press OK. Enter your 4-digit rental pin, confirm your purchase, and you’re set for a night full of action, sweat and blood.
Learn more about SaskTel Max TV here.
- Vidéotron users can get access to UFC 264 main card via its flanker Indigo Entertainment. Simply select the Indigo channel by going to 351, press the ‘guide’ button and select UFC 264. Enter your PIN to confirm the purchase, and you’re good to go!
Vidéotron users can learn more about how to order the PPV via Indigo here.
- Eastlink customers can head over to PPV channel 690 and locate UFC 264. Press OK, then press buy. Confirm your order, and you’ll have access to the Main Card fights.
Learn more about how to order PPV events via Eastlink here.
- Lastly, you can purchase the PPV directly from UFC. You will need an active Fight Pass Subscription (mentioned above), allowing you to purchase the main card fights as an add-on. As mentioned above, a monthly subscription to Fight Pass costs $9.99, and the annual subscription will set you back $95.99. Once you have the Fight Pass, you can add the main card event for an additional $64.99.
Learn more about Fight Pass and the PPV add-on here.
