macOS Monterey’s public beta is now available, but it doesn’t feature ‘Universal Control’

Swiftly following iOS 15’s, iPadOS 15’s and watchOS 8’s public betas, Apple has dropped the public beta for macOS Monterey, the tech giant’s upcoming desktop operating system update.
While macOS Monterey is likely the least exciting of Apple’s operating system updates this year, it still includes a few notable features.
For example, the desktop OS update features a significantly redesigned version of Safari that includes tabs and menu options in a single bar, ‘Universal Control,’ which lets you control a Mac and iPad with a single keyboard — this feature isn’t available in the current beta build — and several minor visual changes.
To download the macOS Monterey beta, you first need to sign-up for the public beta program on Apple’s website. Next, you’ll be prompted to install a beta profile on your Mac. After installing this profile, click the Apple logo, select ‘About This Mac’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’
The macOS Monterey beta should then appear on your device.
