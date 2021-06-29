PREVIOUS|
Amazon Music subscribers in Canada can get six months of Disney+ for free

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 CAD/month for Prime members and $9.99 for everyone else

Jun 29, 2021

2:33 PM EDT

Disney has partnered with Amazon to offer up to six months of free Disney+ to those who are subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited in Canada and the U.S.

For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited users can receive a six-month Disney+ trial, while existing users will only be able to claim three months. Current Disney+ subscribers are ineligible for the promotion.

Priced at $7.99 CAD/month for Prime members or $9.99 for everyone else, Amazon Music Unlimited offers access to more than 60 million songs and curated playlists and stations.

Disney+, meanwhile, costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada and offers hundreds of legacy and original programming from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar, National Geographic and Hulu.

A specific end date for the promotion isn’t listed on Amazon’s website, so you might want to act sooner rather later.

Source: Amazon

