Amazon Music subscribers in Canada can get six months of Disney+ for free

Disney has partnered with Amazon to offer up to six months of free Disney+ to those who are subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited in Canada and the U.S.
For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited users can receive a six-month Disney+ trial, while existing users will only be able to claim three months. Current Disney+ subscribers are ineligible for the promotion.
Priced at $7.99 CAD/month for Prime members or $9.99 for everyone else, Amazon Music Unlimited offers access to more than 60 million songs and curated playlists and stations.
Disney+, meanwhile, costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada and offers hundreds of legacy and original programming from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar, National Geographic and Hulu.
A specific end date for the promotion isn’t listed on Amazon’s website, so you might want to act sooner rather later.
Source: Amazon
