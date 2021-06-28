Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is a budget tablet with a rock bottom price of $209 CAD and a few features that might make it an appealing device for some Canadians.
We haven’t been hands-on with the low-cost tablet yet, but specs like a sizable 5,100mAh battery are pretty intriguing for a device that costs so little.
Beyond that, the Tab A7 is packed with a 2.3GHz — 1.8Ghz 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Thankfully, you can increase its storage by up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.
Samsung is also hyping up the Tab A7’s 8.7-inch display and stereo speaker setup, making it seem like the perfect tablet for media consumption.
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available for $209 on Samsung’s Website.
Source: Samsung
