Apple reportedly considering developing future iPads with larger displays

Reliable Bloomberg reporter and Apple leaker Mark Gurman says Apple is exploring future iPad designs with larger screens.
For context, the largest iPad model currently measures in at 12.9-inches diagonally. Gurman notes that any changes to Apple’s iPad screen size are still a “couple of years down the road,” as the tech giant is still just considering the option.
Although Apple is expected to launch a redesigned iPad for 2022, the devices will ship in the existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.
Gurman outlines that by making iPad screen sizes bigger, the tech giant may further blur the line between its tablets and laptops.
Apple has been launching increasingly productive features for iPadOS, which suggests that more screen space may be required when multitasking. It does make sense for Apple to increase the iPad’s screen size, but this would bring the devices closer in size to Apple’s largest laptop, which is the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
As for the upcoming 2022 iPad, Gurman previously reported that it will come with a rear glass back. It will also reportedly be the first iPas to support wireless charging.
The device may also have a reverse-wireless charging feature, which means that it would be able to charge an iPhone placed on top of it.
Source: 9to5Mac
