How to watch Microsoft’s ‘What’s next for Windows’ event on June 24

The event kicks off at 11am and will be streamed on Microsoft's website

Jun 24, 2021

8:03 AM EDT

Microsoft is set to unveil “what’s next for Windows” at a virtual event on Thursday, June 24th.

If you’re interested in tuning in to see what’s new, here’s how to do it. First, the event kicks off at 11am ET/8am PT. Microsoft will live stream the event online — you can watch it here.

That’s really all there is to it. The company is expected to announce a new version of Windows, likely called Windows 11. It’ll feature an all-new design and likely improvements to features, productivity, performance and more.

There are also rumours that Microsoft will unveil an all-new Store app experience that will be more reliable and offer much-needed improvements for developers.

You can check out a full rundown of what to expect from the Microsoft Windows event here.

