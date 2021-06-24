PREVIOUS
Business

Google details deals with eight Canadian publications for News Showcase program

Jun 24, 2021

9:03 PM EDT

Google announced expanded support for Canadian news and journalism through its News Showcase program.

News Showcase helps support Canadian newsrooms that provide comprehensive, general interest news. It’s a space for newsrooms to curate their content across Google’s news platforms, like Google News and Discover. Eight Canadian publishers signed News Showcase deals, including:

  • The Globe and Mail
  • Black Press Media
  • Glacier Media
  • Métro Média
  • Narcity Media
  • SaltWire Network
  • Village Media
  • Winnipeg Free Press

Google says the eight publications represent national, regional and local news that touches both French and English communities from coast to coast. Further, the announcement builds on the nearly 800 News Showcase deals signed by publications around the world, over 90 percent of which represent local or regional news.

Google says it’s also paying news organizations for access to select paywalled content, which will give Canadians access to a wider range of news.

The search giant says that there will be more partnerships with Canadian publishers to come, and the company looks forward to launching News Showcase in Canada “soon.”

You can learn more here.

