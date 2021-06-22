PREVIOUS|
News

Bell MTS launching Wireless Home Internet service in 12 communities

The service is starting to roll out in Dauphin, Gimli, Grand Beach and more

Jun 22, 2021

4:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Bell MTS has launched Wireless Home Internet (WHI) service in 12 rural and remote communities in Manitoba.

“WHI is 5G-capable technology delivered over Bell’s wireless network using 3500 MHz spectrum, enabling access speeds of up to 50/10 (50 Megabits per second download/10 Mbps upload) with no overage fees,” Bell MTS notes.

The service is starting to roll out to eligible homes in the following communities: Dauphin, Gimli, Grand Beach, Lac du Bonnet, Libau, Peguis First Nation, Shilo, Sidney, Victoria Beach, Whitemouth, Winkler and Woodlands.

“Wireless Home Internet has proven extremely popular in rural locations in other parts of Canada, and Bell MTS is proud to take our network investment to the next level by bringing this innovative service to Manitoba,” said Ryan Klassen, the vice-chair of Bell MTS, in a statement.

“By leveraging the scale and quality of Bell’s high-performance, fibre-connected wireless networks, we’re delivering fast, reliable broadband access to residents in smaller communities and rural regions throughout the province.”

The carrier plans to bring the service to 40,000 rural and remote locations in the province by the end of the year.

Further, Bell aims to offer WHI service to one million rural households across Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The Wireless Home Internet program is part of Bell’s accelerated network investment plan to support Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Bell MTS

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2020

11:08 AM EST

Bell MTS expands fibre broadband connections to Flin Flon, Manitoba

News

Mar 2, 2020

1:02 PM EST

Bell MTS invests $400 million to bring all-fibre network to Winnipeg

News

May 1, 2020

12:51 PM EDT

Bell MTS to expand all-fibre broadband to La Salle, Manitoba this summer

Comments