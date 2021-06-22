PREVIOUS|
Watch Carrot’s borderline homicidal Apple Design Award unboxing

"I would just love it if you stabbed yourself by mistake while opening up my award"

Jun 22, 2021

4:05 PM EDT

Earlier this month, as part of the annual WWDC, Apple revealed the winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards, which recognizes excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical success in game and app designing.

Carrot, “the crazy-powerful weather app,” took home the award under the ‘Interaction’ category and since then, has uploaded a hilarious, yet borderline snarky award-unboxing video on YouTube.

Watch it below:

“Carrot Weather is known for its humorous forecasts and unique visuals,” said Apple. “A recent design update has brought simplicity and elegance to its experience across all Apple platforms. From witty weather projections to a robust set of customizable widgets and a collection of useful watch faces, this app comes packed with endless entertainment.”

Learn more about the award-winning weather app here.

Follow the links to download the app on iOS and Android devices.

Image credit: MeetCARROT

Source: MeetCARROT

