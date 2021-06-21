PREVIOUS
News

Material Design 2021 submissions are open now

This year, the company is looking for apps with a dark theme, large screen and motion implementations

Jun 21, 2021

6:14 PM EDT

Google has opened submissions for its annual Material Design Awards.

This year, the company is interested in apps with a dark theme, large screen, and motion implementations.

“The annual Material Design Awards help us celebrate the best in design from our talented Material Design community. This year, we’re looking for products that use Material Design to deliver more dynamic, personal experiences through Motion, Large-screen design experiences, and expressive implementations of Dark Theme,” reads Material Design’s website.

Submissions in each of the three categories are being taken from all app platforms, including Android, iOS and web. The deadline for submission is October 1st, 2021, with the winners being announced in December.

The winners will also get a trophy with an “approximate retail value of up to $4,000 each” and have their work promoted on Google’s social channels.

Follow the links to read the guidelines for Dark Theme, Large Screen and Motion.

Learn more about last year’s winners here.

Source: Material.io

