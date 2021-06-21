Material Design 2021 submissions are open now

Google has opened submissions for its annual Material Design Awards.
This year, the company is interested in apps with a dark theme, large screen, and motion implementations.
“The annual Material Design Awards help us celebrate the best in design from our talented Material Design community. This year, we’re looking for products that use Material Design to deliver more dynamic, personal experiences through Motion, Large-screen design experiences, and expressive implementations of Dark Theme,” reads Material Design’s website.
🏆2021 #MaterialDesignAwards
Nominate your product and help us showcase the expressive capability of #MaterialDesign. Let's celebrate the best in design from our talented community.
🌒 Dark Theme
🖥 Large Screen
🎞 Motion
Info and submission process 👉 https://t.co/IgpE5BEgy8 pic.twitter.com/P3wHmqLjfb
— Material Design (@materialdesign) June 21, 2021
Submissions in each of the three categories are being taken from all app platforms, including Android, iOS and web. The deadline for submission is October 1st, 2021, with the winners being announced in December.
The winners will also get a trophy with an “approximate retail value of up to $4,000 each” and have their work promoted on Google’s social channels.
Follow the links to read the guidelines for Dark Theme, Large Screen and Motion.
Learn more about last year’s winners here.
Source: Material.io
