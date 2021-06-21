Costco is holding a ‘Spend and Get’ promotion

Costco’s Spend and Get promotion will net you big returns when you spend your money.
The promotion offers a $100 online voucher when you spend between $500 and $999 before taxes on Costco’s web store. Additionally, you can claim a $200 online voucher when you spend $1,000 or more on Costco’s site.
To claim the voucher, purchase anything which falls under the aforementioned price range and enter promo code BONUS2021 during checkout. The online voucher will be sent to your Costco-registered email address within four to seven business days from the date the order gets shipped.
It’s worth noting that this offer is only valid for customers who spend between $500 and $999 or $1000+ on 21st and 22nd June, so that’s today and tomorrow.
Here are a few notable electronics that you can purchase from Costco to claim your online voucher:
- Samsung 55 in. Smart 4K QLED HDR TV: $998
- LG 50 in. Smart NanoCell 4K HDR TV: $1,097
- MSI GE75 Raider 10SE-481CA Gaming Laptop: $1,699.99
- Alienware M15 R3 AWM15-7272WHT-PUS Gaming Laptop: $1,699.99
- Acer Spin 513 CP513-1HL-S4XG 2-in-1 Chromebook: $789.99
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TM420IA-CH71-CB 2-in-1 Laptop: $999.99
- Samsung 34 in. Curved Gaming Monitor: $999.99
- Acer Predator XB271HU – 27in. WQHD LED Backlit Monitor: $579.99
You don’t necessarily need to purchase electronics to qualify for the coupon. Anything that adds up to $500 to $999 or $1,000+ will qualify you to receive the voucher.
Source: Costco
