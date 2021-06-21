PREVIOUS|
Costco is holding a ‘Spend and Get’ promotion

Where you can get a $100 or $200 gift card by spending $500+ or $1,000+, respectively

Jun 21, 2021

5:37 PM EDT

Costco’s Spend and Get promotion will net you big returns when you spend your money.

The promotion offers a $100 online voucher when you spend between $500 and $999 before taxes on Costco’s web store. Additionally, you can claim a $200 online voucher when you spend $1,000 or more on Costco’s site.

To claim the voucher, purchase anything which falls under the aforementioned price range and enter promo code BONUS2021 during checkout. The online voucher will be sent to your Costco-registered email address within four to seven business days from the date the order gets shipped.

It’s worth noting that this offer is only valid for customers who spend between $500 and $999 or $1000+ on 21st and 22nd June, so that’s today and tomorrow.

Here are a few notable electronics that you can purchase from Costco to claim your online voucher:

You don’t necessarily need to purchase electronics to qualify for the coupon. Anything that adds up to $500 to $999 or $1,000+ will qualify you to receive the voucher.

Source: Costco

