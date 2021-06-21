IBM Canada opening new office in downtown Toronto

IBM Canada has announced a new office in downtown Toronto that will support a flexible return-to-workplace model and 500 new hires.
The company will be merging four Toronto-based offices into a single flexible workspace located at 16 York.
The new office will include an AI and hybrid cloud client showcase centre and space for IBM Garage, a design approach to innovation and digital transformation.
“We envision a flexible return-to-work model,” said IBM Canada president Claude Guay in a statement. “A great deal has changed over the last 15 months, and we have heard from our employees that flexibility between home and office work environments is important to them.”
IBM Canada notes that the larger space is expected to accommodate some of the new employees who will fill 500 job openings in the GTA.
The company has hired more than 1,200 new employees since January, including 250 students who will participate in internship programs.
Source: IBM Canada
