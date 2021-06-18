Discounts on Google Nest, Bose Headphones and Fitbit smartwatches top this week’s Top Deals

If you’re still looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, Best Buy Canada has you covered with a host of deals on top-tier tech. Check out the retailer’s latest list of Top Deals below:
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $279.99 (save $50)
Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $189.99 (save $80)
Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant for $259.99 (save $40)
Insignia 43-inch 1080p HD LED TV for $249.99 (save $50)
Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $100)
Dell Inspiron 7000 27-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC for $1,499.99 (save $300)
Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)
Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset for $39.99 (save $30)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $219.99 (save $45)
Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $179.99 (save $160)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $699.99 (save $150)
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $799.99 (save $150)
NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $999.99 (save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet for $289.99 (save $40)
Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $279.99 (save $120)
Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $799.99 (save $200)
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $30)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments