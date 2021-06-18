Discounts on Google Nest, Bose Headphones and Fitbit smartwatches top this week’s Top Deals

PREVIOUS|
If you’re still looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, Best Buy Canada has you covered with a host of deals on top-tier tech. Check out the retailer’s latest list of Top Deals below:

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $279.99 (save $50)

Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $189.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant for $259.99 (save $40)

Insignia 43-inch 1080p HD LED TV for $249.99 (save $50)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $100)

Dell Inspiron 7000 27-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC for $1,499.99 (save $300)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset for $39.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $219.99 (save $45)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $179.99 (save $160)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $699.99 (save $150)

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $799.99 (save $150)

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $999.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet for $289.99 (save $40)

Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $279.99 (save $120)

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $799.99 (save $200)

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $30)

