Nintendo shows off new footage of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

During Nintendo’s E3 Direct, the Japanese gaming giant finally gave us another look at Breath of the Wild 2, arguably the company’s most anticipated upcoming game.
Visually, Breath of the Wild 2 seems to look nearly identical to its predecessor, offering players a stripped-back but very clean-looking art style. The brief gameplay trip shows off Link falling through clouds Skyward Sword-style, fighting various enemies and traversing through a tower’s stone floor.
We also see what looks like a very ominous version of Ganon’s castle off in the distance as the trailer ends.
During the presentation, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said that the game’s world has been expanded to include the sky above Hyrule, opening up several new gameplay opportunities for the game.
Finally, Nintendo also confirmed that Breath of the Wild 2 is set to release in 2022 for the Switch.
Image credit: Nintendo
