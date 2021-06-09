Samsung’s 28-inch 4K ultra-high-definition monitor is on sale

Staples Canada currently has the Samsung UR50 28-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor with AMD Freesync and IPS panel on sale.
This 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate monitor is currently available for $249 instead of the regular $449 price tag.
Samsung’s UR50 features a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution which is four times the resolution of full HD.
Additionally, the monitor features multi-source and multi-window capability which allows you to simultaneously display two separate input sources on one monitor, making the display a solid option for gaming as well as working from home. The 29-inch Samsung UR50 also includes two HDMI ports along with an audio jack.
Long gaming hours can be strenuous to the eye, to tackle that, the monitor has an eye saver mode and flicker-free technology to help reduce the eye strain.
If you’re looking for an affordable 4K monitor for your gaming or work-from-home setup, Samsung’s 29-inch UR50 4K monitor is a solid option.
Staples is offering free shipping on the monitor, making the deal even better, though it’s worth noting that the sale ends on 10th June at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
To learn more about the Samsung UR50 28-inch 4K UHD or to purchase it, click here.
Image credit: Samsung
