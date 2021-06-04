PREVIOUS
Deals

PlayStation’s Indies sale offers more than 1,000 games up to 75 percent off

Jun 4, 2021

2:25 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation’s Indies sale offers more than 1,000 games at a discounted rate.

The promotion discounts popular titles like 2019’s RPG of the year Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Curse of the Dead Gods, Outer Wilds and Hunt: Showdown.

The sale ends on June 18th 11:59pm PT/ June 19th 2:59am ET.

Here are some of the standout titles in Canadian dollars:

If you wanted to see what else is available in the Indies sale, check it out here. PlayStation also has its ongoing Days of Play sale until June 10th.

Image Credit: Zaum Studio 

Source: Playstation Blog

Related Articles

News

Jun 2, 2021

1:21 PM EDT

Untitled God of War sequel officially delayed to 2022

News

Jun 1, 2021

12:31 PM EDT

PlayStation Plus and Now subscriptions are 25 percent off in Canada

News

Jun 3, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

PlayStation website is getting rid of MyPlayStation support

Deals

Jun 3, 2021

2:00 PM EDT

Microsoft’s wireless Xbox headset is currently available on Amazon Canada

Comments