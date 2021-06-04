PlayStation’s Indies sale offers more than 1,000 games up to 75 percent off

PlayStation’s Indies sale offers more than 1,000 games at a discounted rate.
The promotion discounts popular titles like 2019’s RPG of the year Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Curse of the Dead Gods, Outer Wilds and Hunt: Showdown.
The sale ends on June 18th 11:59pm PT/ June 19th 2:59am ET.
Here are some of the standout titles in Canadian dollars:
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut — now $37.44, was $53.49
- Hunt: Showdown– now $24.07, was $53.49
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — now $11.99, was $39.99
- Friday the 13th: The Game — now $4.99, was $19.99
- Curse of the Dead Gods — now $18.89, was $26.99
- Oddworld: Soulstorm — now $53.59, was $66.99
- Secret Neighbor — now $21.59, was $26.99
- Outer Wilds — now $20.09, was $33.49
- Undertale — now $13.39, was $19.99
- Ashen — now $21.39, was $53.49
- Dead Cells — now $20.09, was $33.49
- The Pathless — now $37.44, was $53.49
If you wanted to see what else is available in the Indies sale, check it out here. PlayStation also has its ongoing Days of Play sale until June 10th.
Image Credit: Zaum Studio
Source: Playstation Blog
