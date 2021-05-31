Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June

Every month Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and June is no different.
This month, the first three Men In Black movies, Flack Season 2, Monster Hunter and more are coming to Amazon’s streaming platform.
June 1st
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Men in Black III
June 3rd
Charmed: seasons 1-3
June 4th
- When the Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace F.C.
- Head above Water: season 1
- Dom: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Boss Level
June 10th
- Jungleland
June 11th
- Flack: season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Clarkson’s Farm: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Latin Flow: season 1
June 17th
- Monster Hunter
June 18th
- El Corazón De Sergio Ramos S2 (Amazon Original)
- Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado S1 (Amazon Original)
- Wild And Free: Florianópolis S2 (Amazon Original)
June 24th
Breaking News In Yuba County
June 25th
- September Mornings: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Original)
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez: season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Bosch: season 7 (Amazon Original)
- 5x Comédia: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- June 30
- He Who Can’t Marry: seasons 1-2
- Juhou 2405 Reason Of My Death: season 1
- Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja
- Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour!: season 1
Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video Channels
- Girls5eva (New Series) – June 4 on StackTV for $12.99 per month
- Alone (Season 8) – June 4 on StackTV for $12.99 per month
- Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Season 2) – June 7 on Acorn TV for $7.49 per month
- Blindspotting (Series Premiere) – June 13 on Starz for $5.99 per month
- Rick and Morty (Season 5) – June 21 on StackTV for $12.99 per month
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video this month
- The Boxtrolls (June 1st)
- Good Will Hunting (June 1st)
- Superstar (June 1st)
- Top Gear (June 1st)
- Mary Magdalene (June 4th)
- Late Night (June 10)
- Long Shot (June 11th)
- Booksmart (June 19th)
- Private Practice (June 20th)
- Happy Endings (June 21st)
- Happy Mariage!? (June 21st)
- John Wick 3: Parabellum (June 26th)
- Midsommar (June 29th)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many more platforms.
Comments