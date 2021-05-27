Samsung officially announces the Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite tablets following accidental leak

Samsung has officially added two new tablets to its product lineup: the Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition) and the Tab A7 Lite.
The company has yet to reveal the Canadian pricing and availability for the new tablets, but we know the Tab S7 FE will cost £589 (about $1,009 CAD) and £629 ( roughly $1,078 CAD) in the UK for the 64GB and 128GB variant, respectively. On the other hand, the Tab A7 Lite starts at £149 ($255 CAD,) making it a budget-friendly option.
The Tab S7 FE leaked on Samsung’s official German website on Tuesday, so we already know a lot about its specifications. Still, to reiterate, the new FE edition tablet comes with Samsung’s S Pen stylus and features a 60Hz 12.9-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. It also features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung’s press release doesn’t dive too deep into the tablet’s processor, though it states that it’s an octa-core model.
Additionally, Tab S7 FE runs Android 11 out of the box and features a 10,090mAh battery with 45W super-fast charging support. Lastly, the new fan edition offering is available in four colours: ‘Mystic Black,’ ‘Mystic Silver,’ ‘Mystic Green,’ and ‘Mystic Pink.’
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is a whole different story. It features an 8.7-inch screen with a 1340 x 800 resolution, making it a new tablet with a significantly aged design and notably big bezels. The A7 Lite boasts an 8-megapixel rear camera (same as S7 FE) but falls short in the selfie game with a mere 2-megapixel front shooter.
Like the Fan Edition, Samsung is staying shush about the processor, though it did reveal it will be an octa-core model. The A7 Lite comes with a 5,100mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging and is available in two colours, ‘Silver’ and ‘Grey.’
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for information regarding Canadian availability and pricing. This story will be updated with that information when it’s available.
Image credit: Samsung
Source: Samsung
