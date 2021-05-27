OnePlus’ ‘WellPaper’ is an easy way to stay aware of your digital habits

OnePlus announced its new ‘WellPapers’ on Thursday that turn your app usage history into one of three live wallpapers, namely, ‘Glow,’ ‘Radial’ and ‘Composition.’
WellPaper is a digital wellness solution developed by OneLab, OnePlus’ experiential software team. WellPaper divides your apps into six categories – Lifestyle and communication, social, gaming, entertainment, information and business, and tools. Each category is given a different colour that becomes more or less prominent depending on your usage, allowing you to visualize and comprehend your daily phone screen time without going to a dedicated menu.
Even in a dedicated menu, the information is provided in a dull and monotonous way. In contrast, the WellPaper puts the information front and centre, so you’re aware of it every time you glance at your home or lock screen. With the WellPaper, OnePlus says they want you to “Stay aware of your digital habits in an unobtrusive and visually-pleasing way.”
Additionally, OnePlus says that the WellPaper app is battery efficient as it only updates when the phone is unlocked, rather than “operating in the background as an ‘always live’ wallpaper.”
The app is now available to download from the Google Play Store for devices running Android 7.0 and above.
Image Credit: OnePlus
Source: OnePlus
Comments