Epic Games Store offering Among Us for free this week

Among Us is currently free on the Epic Games Store (EGS) for a limited time.
Until June 3rd, anyone with an EGS account can claim the game at no cost. Among Us normally costs $4.99 CAD.
Developed by the small indie team Innersloth, Among Us became massively popular over the past year for being a fun social multiplayer experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game is currently available on PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch, with cross-play supported between all of these platforms. Additionally, Among Us is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year, with exclusive Ratchet & Clank content on Sony’s consoles. All of these systems will support cross-play in Among Us as well.
It’s worth noting that the EGS also has a ‘Mega Sale’ going on with a $10 coupon offered on top of games already being discounted. Read more on that here.
Image credit: Innersloth
Comments