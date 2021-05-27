PREVIOUS|
Epic Games Store offering Among Us for free this week

The game will be free on the EGS until June 3rd

May 27, 2021

2:05 PM EDT

Among Us

Among Us is currently free on the Epic Games Store (EGS) for a limited time.

Until June 3rd, anyone with an EGS account can claim the game at no costAmong Us normally costs $4.99 CAD.

Developed by the small indie team Innersloth, Among Us became massively popular over the past year for being a fun social multiplayer experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game is currently available on PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch, with cross-play supported between all of these platforms. Additionally, Among Us is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year, with exclusive Ratchet & Clank content on Sony’s consoles. All of these systems will support cross-play in Among Us as well.

It’s worth noting that the EGS also has a ‘Mega Sale’ going on with a $10 coupon offered on top of games already being discounted. Read more on that here.

Image credit: Innersloth

